Brad Marchand Facing Possible Suspension After Game Misconduct For Spearing

BOSTON (CBS) – The Bruins may be without their top scorer, and at an inopportune time.

Forward Brad Marchand was ejected from Tuesday night’s game in the first period after receiving a five minute major and a game misconduct for spearing Tampa Bay’s Jake Dotchin in the groin.

In addition, while Dotchin was laying on the ice, Marchand appeared to poke him in the face with his stick.

A source told Joe Haggerty of CSNNE.com that the play is “under review” by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, and that a suspension is likely.

Brad Marchand spear to Jake Dotchin's groin under review by NHL Player Safety Dept, per source. Don't think he's getting away w/just a fine — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) April 5, 2017

When asked if he believes he will be suspended for the game, Marchand said “I have no idea” and that he had not yet seen the replay.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy called it an “undisciplined play.”

Boston did clinch a playoff berth with a 4-0 win over the Lightning.

The team now has two games remaining in the regular season as it hopes to improve its playoff seeding.