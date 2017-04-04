Howe: ‘I’d Be Stunned’ If Kraft Let Belichick Sign Adrian Peterson

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots raised eyebrows across New England on Monday when they brought in free-agent running back Adrian Peterson for a visit. The former Vikings Pro-Bowler has been embroiled in controversy surrounding child abuse charges, which would make him an unlikely signing for Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe has been covering the Peterson story and joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich to talk about it. Howe clarified the situation when he tweeted that Bill Belichick has the freedom to bring players in for workouts and may not have needed Kraft’s approval to work out Peterson.

Despite the workout, Peterson left Foxboro without a deal. And Howe would be “shocked” if a deal ever took place.

“There was no point yesterday when the Patriots were pegged to offer Peterson a deal,” said Howe. “If they did, its something that Kraft would have to approve. I don’t know for certain that Kraft would absolutely turn it down, which he has in the past.

“I think if you can read into all of that, I’d be stunned if Kraft OK’d a Peterson signing.”

Considering that the Patriots are the Super Bowl champions and have already had a great offseason, Howe doesn’t see Peterson as something that the Krafts would want to add to the team anyway.

“They’re coming off a Super Bowl. They’re clearly the best team on paper going into next season,” said Howe. “[Peterson’s] not a situation Kraft really wants to invite into Foxboro right now.”

Howe also touched upon Rob Gronkowski’s appearance at Wrestlemania in Orlando and the Patriots’ approval of it. Listen to the full podcast below: