Tom Brady Shows Off Super Bowl Jersey, Tackles Rob Gronkowski At Red Sox Opening Day

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are hoping their 2017 season ends in another championship for the city of Boston.

So to get things started on the right foot, the Super Bowl LI champion New England Patriots were honored at Fenway Park ahead of Monday’s Opening Day.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Dion Lewis and James White all took the field with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Each had a Lombardi Trophy in tow as they made the trek from inside the Green Monster in left field to the mound.

Brady entered wearing a blue Patriots jersey, but quickly peeled it off to reveal the recently recovered Super Bowl LI game jersey that had been stolen from him (Kraft returned the jersey to Brady recently after it was found by authorities in Mexico). The Patriots had a little fun with the stolen jersey ordeal, with Gronk snatching the jersey from Brady as he showed it off to the crowd. The quarterback gave chase and eventually tackled Gronkowski, getting his jersey back for the second time this offseason.

Brady threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the game, with his toss to Dustin Pedroia a little too high to be considered a strike.