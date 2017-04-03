Red Sox 2017 Opening Day Lineup

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox manager John Farrell has filled out his first lineup card of the season.

The Red Sox open the 2017 season on Monday afternoon, hosting the NL’s Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park. Here’s the lineup they’ll trot out against Pittsburgh righty Gerrit Cole:

1. Dustin Pedroia, 2B

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. Mookie Betts, RF

4. Hanley Ramirez, DH

5. Mitch Moreland, 1B

6. Xander Bogaerts, SS

7. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

8. Pablo Sandoval, 3B

9. Sandy Leon, C

— Rick Porcello, RHP

Mitch Moreland’s status for Monday was in question after be battled the flu over the weekend, but he’s good-to-go at first base.

Notes

– This will be the 11th straight Opening Day start for second baseman Dustin Pedroia. Carl Yastrezemski is the only Red Sox player with an Opening Day streak that long at any single position, starting 12 straight years in left field (1961-72). Only Bobby Doerr (13) has made more Opening Day starts at second base for the Red Sox than Pedroia.

– Right fielder Mookie Betts will look to extend his Opening Day home run streak to three games, after he homered on Opening Day in 2015 at Philadelphia and in 2016 at Cleveland. Betts is one of just seven Red Sox players to go deep on Opening Day in back-to-back seasons, and is looking to become the first to do so in three straight years.

– At just 22 years and 271 days old, Benintendi is set to become the Red Sox’ youngest Opening Day starter in left field since Carl Yastrzemski in 1962 (22 years, 231).