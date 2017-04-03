Rob Gronkowski Enters Ring At WrestleMania 33, Takes Down Jinder Mahal

BOSTON (CBS) — It looks like Rob Gronkowski’s back is doing just fine.
The Patriots tight end underwent a third back surgery a few months ago, but that didn’t keep him from giving his friend a helping hand at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night in Orlando, Florida. Gronk, who had front row seats, found himself in the middle of the action during a WrestleMania battle royal match after Jinder Mahal threw a drink at him from the ring. Mahal, who was taking on Gronk’s friend Mojo Rawley, must have thought Gronk would just let that go without retaliating (wrestling isn’t scripted, right?).
So while Mahal was pounding on Rawley in the corner, Gronk made his way into the ring, took a three-point stance and charged right at Mahal:
It looks like Gronk has a career lined up whenever his football days are over, but more importantly, he looks more than ready to hit the football field. Hopefully Bill Belichick gave Gronk his stamp of approval before the tight end gave wrestling a try.