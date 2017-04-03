WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Pitts Stop: Are Mattapan Trolleys Worth It Anymore?

By Breana Pitts, WBZ-TV Traffic Reporter April 3, 2017 6:24 AM
Filed Under: Breana Pitts, Mattapan Trolleys, MBTA, Pitts Stop

BOSTON (CBS) – Presidential Conference Committee street cars have been on the tracks in Boston since the 1940’s. These days they’re deteriorating and complicated to fix.

“We devote a lot of time to PCC’s,” says MBTA Everett Repair Shop Manager Ed Belanger.

Not just a lot of time, but a lot of money. The latest $7.9 million investment by the MBTA will pay for new propulsion, brakes and power supply systems on the Mattapan line, but even that doesn’t guarantee the 70-year-old trolleys will function.

“If we can’t source it, find a substitute that we can adapt to the train, we may head up to the trolley museum and see what they have,” Belanger told WBZ-TV.

While a $1.1 million study is underway to determine a long term solution for the line, some are starting to wonder: Are trolleys worth the hassle and the price tag?

“We really think something this important historically can’t just be reduced to dollars and cents,” says State Rep. Dan Cullinane, 12th Suffolk District.

trolley2 Pitts Stop: Are Mattapan Trolleys Worth It Anymore?

The Mattapan trolley. (WBZ-TV)

Cullinane represents Dorchester, Mattapan, Hyde Park and Milton and grew up along the 2.6 mile trolley route.

“Riding the trolley is something we always did as a child,” says Rep. Cullinane.

He says Mattapan residents already have one of the longest commutes in Boston, and they’re not interested in making it on newer shuttle buses. In fact, the local Facebook group “Save the Mattapan Line” has almost 2,000 supporters and is still growing. Members include commuters and trolley drivers.

“People want it, they’re committed to it, and it works. The trolley really is an institution in the community so people are going to stand up and advocate for saving it.” says Rep. Cullinane.

trolley3 Pitts Stop: Are Mattapan Trolleys Worth It Anymore?

Inside the Mattapan trolley. (WBZ-TV)

Darlene Dever is one of those people standing up for the trolley, who hopes for her children’s sake they keep rolling on.

“They take it to work, to school, they’ve been doing that for years. We have relied on it and without it, we would be lost.”

The results of the long term study won’t be available until December but until then the MBTA is holding three public meetings.

The first one is Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Mattapan Public Library followed by Thursday April 13th at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton High School Auditorium and Monday April 24th at 6:30 p.m. at the Lower Mills Branch Public Library.

Follow Breana on Twitter @BrePWBZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia