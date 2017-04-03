Falmouth Police: Teens Killed In December Crash Were Speeding, Had THC In Systems

FALMOUTH (CBS) — An investigation into the crash that killed two Falmouth high school students last December found that the two teens were speeding at the time, and had THC in their systems, Falmouth Police said.
James Lavin and Owen Higgins, two 17-year-old Falmouth High hockey team members, were killed in the December 22 crash when the SUV driven by Lavin hit a tree on Thomas B. Landers Road.
Lavin was pronounced dead at the scene, and Higgins later died of his injuries at the hospital.
In a release sent out Monday morning, the department said their car illegally passed another vehicle over a double yellow line before losing control.
The investigation, conducted by Falmouth and Massachusetts State Police, found that the car driven by Lavin “was traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed.” They found no roadway defects, evidence of ice on the road, or mechanical malfunctions in the SUV.
In addition, they said a toxicology report by the medical examiner’s office found THC, the chemical compound found in marijuana, in the boys’ systems.