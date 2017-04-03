Some EpiPens Recalled For Possible Failure To Activate

April 3, 2017 8:47 AM
PITTSBURGH (CBS) – Certain varieties of EpiPens and EpiPen Jrs are being recalled for a potential defect.

The FDA says 13 lots of the device may fail to activate in an emergency. They have expiration dates ranging from April to October.

“While the number of reported failures is small, EpiPen products that potentially contain a defective part are being recalled because of the potential for life-threatening risk if a severe allergic reaction goes untreated,” the FDA says.

The list of recalled EpiPen lots (Image credit FDA)

Anyone with questions should contact EpiPen maker Mylan at 800-796-9526.

