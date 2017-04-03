WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Robber Forces His Way Into Quincy Home, Pistol-Whips Woman

April 3, 2017 11:19 PM By Ken MacLeod
Filed Under: Ken MacLeod, Quincy Police

QUINCY (CBS) – Quincy Police would like to hunt down the man who robbed an older couple early Monday morning — pistol-whipping a 62-year-old woman in the process.

“I heard some commotion downstairs,” says William Lee, the couple’s son, “and then my Mom screamed.”

A surveillance camera on the Fayette Street house captured much of the incident.

It shows a 66-year-old man returning home from work at about 1 a.m. Monday.

But as he opens his front door, a man dressed in all black scampers over to him and pulls a pistol – just before forcing the man inside.

quincy Robber Forces His Way Into Quincy Home, Pistol Whips Woman

Surveillance image shows robbery suspect approaching victim in Quincy (WBZ-TV)

“When he came in he pushed my Dad down,” says Lee. “And then my Mom tried to help him and he hit her with a gun.”

That gash would require several stitches.

The surveillance video doesn’t catch that part – nor does it show the armed intruder rifling through the man’s pockets and stealing more than a hundred dollars cash.

That’s when William Lee came charging down the stairs.

“I was trying to make as much noise as possible as I went to help my Dad,” he says. “I was running downstairs loudly yelling at my wife ‘Call the cops! Call the cops!’”

Lee’s wife and toddler son were sleeping upstairs with him. But the robber made a hasty exit – spending less than 20 seconds inside.

robber Robber Forces His Way Into Quincy Home, Pistol Whips Woman

Man armed with pistol forces his way into Quincy home (WBZ-TV)

The surveillance camera also shows his getaway. He is described as five-foot-six inches tall with a thin build, and wearing all black – including a hoodie.

Police told the family he may be responsible for a number of similar crimes in North Quincy.

The couple he picked on this time isn’t thrilled with the publicity. They’re in their 60’s, don’t speak English, and are afraid the guy will come back.

But their children want to warn others – and William Lee knows this could’ve ended far worse. “I mean who knows what else this guy is thinking.”

