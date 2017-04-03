Condemned Home Explodes In Salem, NH After Officers Respond

SALEM, NH (CBS) – A home which had been condemned was destroyed in an explosion Monday evening.

Salem Police say they responded to 20 Irving Street at about 5:15 p.m. for a report that someone was inside the home.

Police in tactical gear arriving in scene. Reported stand off and house explosion on Irving St in Salem, NH. pic.twitter.com/8MplqgmR4v — M-brew-ee (@mbroui) April 3, 2017

When officers approached the home, they heard a hissing noise and smelled gas. When they began to back away, there was a loud explosion that blew the windows out of the house.

Video from SkyEye shows the home was engulfed in flames.

Witnesses say they heard ammunition going off inside the home during the fire.

Officers from the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit also responded. There were no injuries to any of the officers involved.

Any witnesses to the explosion are asked to 603-893-1911.