Report: Patriots To Host Free-Agent Running Back Adrian Peterson

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ offseason has been full of surprises so far, but an upcoming free-agent visit may be the biggest surprise yet.
Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson is set to visit the Patriots on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Sunday. The 32-year-old All-Pro back has also visited the Seattle Seahawks.
Peterson’s reported visit to Foxboro contradicts an earlier report that the Patriots were not even discussing the possibility of signing the free-agent back. Robert Kraft in recent years has taken a hard stance against players with histories of domestic violence or child abuse. It’s the same reason the team won’t consider drafting controversial Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon.
SEE ALSO: Bertrand: Patriots Fans Shouldn’t Want Anything To Do With Adrian Peterson
The Patriots recently signed former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rex Burkhead to a one-year deal worth over $3 million and already have Dion Lewis and James White on the depth chart at the position. It’s unclear how serious the Patriots’ interest in Peterson really is, but the fact that he’s visiting Foxboro in the first place comes as a major surprise.
Peterson missed 13 games during the 2016 season due to surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The seven-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 11,747 yards on 2,418 carries and 97 touchdowns in his 10-year career.