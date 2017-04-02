Khudobin Makes 41 Saves, Bruins Beat Blackhawks 3-2

CHICAGO — Ryan Spooner, Patrice Bergeron and Kevan Miller each scored, and the Boston Bruins held on for a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday afternoon.

Boston (43-30-6) won its fifth consecutive game and leapfrogged the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators to move into second place in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference.

Artemi Panarin and Jordin Tootoo scored for the Blackhawks. Brent Seabrook notched two assists.

Chicago (50-22-7) lost in regulation for only the second time in the past 12 games. The Blackhawks already have locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Bruins goaltender Anton Khudobin made 41 saves on 43 shots to improve to 7-5-1.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford turned aside 26 of 29 shots in the loss.

Boston opened the scoring with 13:26 remaining in the first period. Defenseman Zdeno Chara flipped a fluttering shot from near the blue line that Spooner redirected into the net for his 12th goal.

A power-play goal by Bergeron late in the first period increased Boston’s advantage to 2-0. Bergeron ripped a one-timer from the top of the right circle for his fourth goal in the past four games.

Chicago pulled within 2-1 after a bizarre sequence in the final two minutes of the second period. Blackhawks right winger Richard Panik slid partially into the net and scrunched into a turtle position to cover his face. Panarin fired a shot that hit Panik and ricocheted back to Panarin, who promptly elevated a second shot into the net for his 29th goal. Panik earned an assist on the play.

Boston made it 3-1 on a pinpoint wrist shot by Miller with 10:45 remaining in the third period. Miller seized the puck at center ice and maneuvered past the Blackhawks’ defense for his third goal.

Twenty five seconds later, Tootoo scored to cut Chicago’s deficit to 3-2.

NOTES: Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane remained in the lineup despite taking a puck off his face during pregame warmups. Kane hunched forward and retreated to the dressing room after a teammate’s shot bounced off the crossbar and struck him near the side of the net. … Bruins RW Jimmy Hayes did not play after sustaining a lower-body injury Saturday against the Florida Panthers. Hayes was replaced by LW Sean Kuraly, whom the Bruins promoted from Providence of the AHL. … Blackhawks C Vinnie Hinostroza was a healthy scratch for the second straight game despite his recent promotion from Rockford of the AHL. … Bruins C Frank Vatrano missed his third consecutive game because of an upper-body injury.