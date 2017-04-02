Keller @ Large: Marty Meehan Talks UMass Financial Issues

BOSTON (CBS) — The University of Massachusetts has a budget deficit expected to hit $30 million later in 2017–but UMass President Marty Meehan says that’s just temporary.

WBZ political analyst Jon Keller sat down with Meehan to discuss the university this past week, and Keller asked Meehan who screwed up.

“The contracts for employees were never paid by the state,” said Meehan. “There should have been cuts made to make up for that, and there weren’t enough cuts made.”

He also said that enrollment was slightly down at the university.

“I do believe by the end of this fiscal year, the situation will be under control,” Meehan said.

The two also talked about the university’s hiring of top administrators despite a hiring freeze, and other financial issues.

