Manholes Explode In Boston’s Government Center

BOSTON (CBS) — Two manholes exploded and were left smoldering Sunday morning around Government Center and downtown Boston.
The Boston Fire Department said the first call came in around 11:10 a.m. about a manhole explosion on Cambridge Street.
No buildings were evacuated, and nobody was injured.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe said one of the manholes was still smoldering around 1 p.m. Sunday.
Fire officials said they were waiting for Eversource to shut power to the area off so they could find out the cause.