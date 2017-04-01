Snow Totals – Who Has The Most From April 1 Storm

BOSTON (CBS) – It was snowing on April 1 and even though it wasn’t the size of the historic April Fool’s Day storm of 1997, there were some significant accumulations.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Boston, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
|Ashburnham
|8.7″
|Pepperell
|7.8″
|Haverhill
|7.0″
|Sterling
|7.0″
|Brookline, NH
|6.8″
|Groton
|6.3″
|Rutland
|6.0″
|Barre
|6.0″
|Gardner
|5.5″
|Leominster
|5.3″
|Dracut
|5.1”
|Holden
|5.0”
|Ashby
|5.0″
|Boston
|1.6″