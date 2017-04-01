Woman Pinned, Killed Under Her Own Car At Saugus Gas Station

SAUGUS (CBS) – A woman was killed in what appears to a tragic accident at a gas station in Saugus Saturday.
She was at the Sunoco station on Route 1 just before 10 a.m. when somehow she ended up pinned underneath her car, a Chevy Captiva.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her name has not been made public. She was 36 years old.
“Saugus Police are actively investigating what caused the woman to become trapped under the vehicle and will not be releasing the identity of the victim or any further information at this time,” police said in a statement.