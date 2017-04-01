WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Massachusetts Legislature Reviews Bill On Pregnant Workers’ Accommodations

April 1, 2017 10:57 AM
BOSTON (AP) — State lawmakers are reviewing a bill that asks employers in Massachusetts to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers.

The Legislature’s Labor and Workforce Development Committee will hold a public hearing Tuesday on the measure. It would make clear that firms must offer pregnant employees such things as longer breaks, modified work schedules or temporary transfers to less strenuous positions.

The legislation resulted from a compromise between MotherWoman, a Hadley-based advocacy group for working mothers, and Associated Industries of Massachusetts.

MotherWoman’s executive director, Linda O’Connell, says pregnant workers are not asking for a privilege, just a level playing field.

Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo has said the bill is among his early priorities for the legislative session.

Dozens of lawmakers, including several Republicans, are sponsoring the measure.

