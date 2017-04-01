Possible Bird Strike In Boston Forces JetBlue Flight To Make Emergency Landing

ORLANDO (CBS) – A Jet Blue flight from Boston was forced to make an emergency landing in Florida Saturday after the plane possibly hit birds.
Flight 897 was heading to Costa Rica when the pilot reported a possible landing gear problem, the Federal Aviation Administration told WBZ-TV in a statement.
The pilot said the plane, an Airbus A320, may have collided with birds when it left Logan Airport.
The FAA said the jet flew in a holding pattern off the east coast of Florida to burn fuel before landing safely at Orlando International Airport at 11:25 a.m.
There has been no comment yet from JetBlue.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.