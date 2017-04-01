Military Flare Discovered On Duxbury Beach

DUXBURY (CBS) – A person walking along Duxbury Beach made an unexpected discovery as they spotted a military flare that had washed ashore.
Duxbury Police were called about the object Saturday afternoon and discovered upon arrival that it was marked as hazardous.
The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and Duxbury Fire Department were called as well.
After researching the device, it was found to be a military grade signaling or illumination flare.
Police closed off the beach and bomb squad members destroyed the flare with an explosive charge.
No one was injured and the beach was not damaged.
Anyone who finds objects they can’t identify on the beach is asked to call police.