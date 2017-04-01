Celtics @ 7: Getting Ready For The Playoffs

BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics finished a 5-1 home stand Friday with a narrow survival of the Magic. Boston hasn’t played its best basketball lately, but “Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman feels that may actually be a good thing nearing the playoffs.
CBSBoston.com’s Brian Robb joined Kaufman on Saturday’s show on 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss the importance of the C’s landing the East’s top seed, whether playoff position should really impact expectations this spring, the ways in which the club’s better positioned for a postseason run than it was a year ago, the Cavaliers’ ugly March, and much more.
Enjoy the full show podcast below!