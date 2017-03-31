WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
WEATHER ALERT: Spring Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings

Westport Farm Owner, 26 Others Indicted In Largest Animal Cruelty Case In New England

March 31, 2017 1:01 PM
Filed Under: Richard Medeiros, Westport

WESTPORT (CBS) – The owner of a Westport farm and 26 others were indicted Friday in what the state attorney general claims is the largest animal cruelty case in New England.

Back in July, police were called to Richard Medeiros’ 70-acre farm on American Legion Highway and found 1,400 animals in horrific conditions.

“In some cases, they were living in such deep manure waste that their hooves had rotted off and they were suffering from painful eye, intestinal and skin ailments,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office said in a statement Friday.

farm3 Westport Farm Owner, 26 Others Indicted In Largest Animal Cruelty Case In New England

The 70-acre Westport farm that was the site of the alleged animal abuse. (WBZ-TV)

The dogs, cats, cows, horses, pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, and rabbits didn’t have access to clean food and water and were forced to live with debris and other dead animals.

“This situation is unparalleled to anything I’ve seen in my 37 years as an animal law enforcement officer. The sheer number of animals in dire need of care, and the cruel and unsanitary conditions we found were deplorable,” said Lt. Alan Borgal of Animal Rescue League of Boston in a statement.

The break in the case came when someone called 911 after two starved Rottweilers escaped from the farm and broke into another lot where they killed several goats.

Medeiros, 83, was indicted by a Grand Jury on 21 counts of animal cruelty. The other 26 people charged were renting out space on the property.

All will eventually be arraigned in Bristol Superior Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia