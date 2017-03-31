WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
WATCH: Patrick Chung Skates With Bruins, Isn’t Terrible

March 31, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Matt Dolloff, New England Patriots, NFL, NHL, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Once Patrick Chung hangs up the football cleats, he may have a future in … something that’s not pro hockey. But he’s not as bad on the ice as you might expect.

Chung traded in his cleats for a pair of skates on Friday to be a special guest for the Bruins during their Friday skate at the Warrior Ice Arena. Believe it or not, he didn’t look half bad once he took the ice:

Those are, at the very least, beer league goon-level skills right there.

Yes, Chung is a professional athlete so it’s not Earth-shattering news that he can play a little puck as well. But anyone who’s ever skated in their life knows that it’s not something that you can just pick up and do without looking like a jackass in a day. Anyone who’s not slipping and stumbling all over the place is doing a good job.

Chung only played football at California’s Rancho Cucamonga High School, where there’s no hockey program and soccer and water polo count as “Winter” sports. So for a guy with ostensibly zero experience on skates, it’s an impressive sight.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

