WATCH: Patrick Chung Skates With Bruins, Isn’t Terrible

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Once Patrick Chung hangs up the football cleats, he may have a future in … something that’s not pro hockey. But he’s not as bad on the ice as you might expect.

Chung traded in his cleats for a pair of skates on Friday to be a special guest for the Bruins during their Friday skate at the Warrior Ice Arena. Believe it or not, he didn’t look half bad once he took the ice:

Those are, at the very least, beer league goon-level skills right there.

Yes, Chung is a professional athlete so it’s not Earth-shattering news that he can play a little puck as well. But anyone who’s ever skated in their life knows that it’s not something that you can just pick up and do without looking like a jackass in a day. Anyone who’s not slipping and stumbling all over the place is doing a good job.

Chung only played football at California’s Rancho Cucamonga High School, where there’s no hockey program and soccer and water polo count as “Winter” sports. So for a guy with ostensibly zero experience on skates, it’s an impressive sight.

