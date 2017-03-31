WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
11 Massachusetts Movie Theaters Will Show ‘1984’ In Stand Against Trump

March 31, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: 1984

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Theaters across the country, including 11 in Massachusetts, are planning to screen the movie “1984” next week in protest of President Trump’s policies.

By showing the film based on George Orwell’s famous book, organizers say they are taking a stand against the proposed elimination of funding for the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Orwell’s novel begins with the sentence, ‘It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen’,” a statement from organizers reads. “Less than one month into the new presidential administration, theater owners collectively believe the clock is already striking thirteen.”

1984 orwlel 11 Massachusetts Movie Theaters Will Show 1984 In Stand Against Trump

Photo illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Some of the proceeds from the event, scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, are supposed to go toward local charities.

April 4 is when the book’s protagonist begins to keep a diary in an act of rebellion against the government.

 

Below is a list of participating theaters in Massachusetts:

Academy of Music Theatre / Northampton

Beacon Cinema / Pittsfield

Coolidge Corner Theatre / Brookline

Images Cinema / Williamstown

The Luna Theater / Lowell

Regent Theatre / Arlington

South Hadley’s Tower Theaters / South Hadley

TCAN – THE CENTER FOR ARTS IN NATICK / Natick

The Cape Ann Cinema & Stage / Gloucester

The Brattle Theatre / Cambridge

Triplex Cinema / Great Barrington

