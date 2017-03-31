11 Massachusetts Movie Theaters Will Show ‘1984’ In Stand Against Trump

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Theaters across the country, including 11 in Massachusetts, are planning to screen the movie “1984” next week in protest of President Trump’s policies.
By showing the film based on George Orwell’s famous book, organizers say they are taking a stand against the proposed elimination of funding for the National Endowment for the Arts.
“Orwell’s novel begins with the sentence, ‘It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen’,” a statement from organizers reads. “Less than one month into the new presidential administration, theater owners collectively believe the clock is already striking thirteen.”
Some of the proceeds from the event, scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, are supposed to go toward local charities.
April 4 is when the book’s protagonist begins to keep a diary in an act of rebellion against the government.
Below is a list of participating theaters in Massachusetts:
Academy of Music Theatre / Northampton
Beacon Cinema / Pittsfield
Coolidge Corner Theatre / Brookline
Images Cinema / Williamstown
The Luna Theater / Lowell
Regent Theatre / Arlington
South Hadley’s Tower Theaters / South Hadley
TCAN – THE CENTER FOR ARTS IN NATICK / Natick
The Cape Ann Cinema & Stage / Gloucester
The Brattle Theatre / Cambridge
Triplex Cinema / Great Barrington