WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WEATHER ALERT: Spring Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings

Atmosphere ‘Juiced Up’ For Spring Nor’easter

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer March 31, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: Nor'easter, Beyond The Forecast, Terry Eliasen

BOSTON (CBS) – “In like a lion, out like a lamb…” I think we can safely throw that old proverb in the spring garbage can. It seems our “lamb” has had a long, cold, hungry winter and is coming into April bucking and screaming!

Anyhow, to the matter at hand…we’ve got ourselves a full-fledged spring nor’easter filled with all kinds of precipitation. The atmosphere is juiced up in a major way for this one, most areas will receive a total of 2” or more of liquid precipitation…good for the drought, bad for spring morale. No major changes to the forecast from the last few days, highest snow totals still well to the north and west of Boston and in elevated areas. Some wind and minor coastal flooding, but neither are expected to be a major concern this time around. The biggest “X factor” with this event is clearly the amount of warming that will or will not push in at upper levels of the atmosphere. With a significant push of mild air, we get more sleet than snow and final snow totals are on the lower side. With a degree or two less “warming”, snow becomes the predominant precipitation type and anything over 6” of heavy, wet snow could lead to tree damage and power outages.

warnings Atmosphere Juiced Up For Spring Noreaster

(WBZ-TV)

TIMELINE:

Friday Night – Early Saturday
When the sun goes down, things get interesting. The precipitation will come down harder and it will likely stick to the ground and roads much more readily. At the same time, a nose of milder air will push up from the south and southwest, changing the snow to sleet and rain. By Midnight, many areas south of the Mass Pike will be mixing and changing. By dawn Saturday it will be raining everywhere south of the Pike while north of the Pike through the MA/NH border, the snow will be mixing with sleet and even some rain. The winds will also be increasing out of the east-northeast, especially along the immediate coastline. Gusts 40-50+ are likely over Cape Cod and the South Shore.

sat7a Atmosphere Juiced Up For Spring Noreaster

(WBZ-TV)

Saturday Mid-Morning-Afternoon
The storm will linger for most of the day on Saturday. The snow will actually start to wind out again and push back to the south. In fact, the snow will likely come down fairly heavily across northeastern Massachusetts including Essex county, Middlesex County and in the City of Boston. A few inches of heavy, wet snow will likely accumulate between late morning and mid-afternoon in this area. The precipitation finally tapers off from west to east Saturday evening, but the winds remain gusty, 20-40mph in Eastern MA and stronger (40-60) over Cape Cod.

wind1 Atmosphere Juiced Up For Spring Noreaster

(WBZ-TV)

sat2p Atmosphere Juiced Up For Spring Noreaster

(WBZ-TV)

How Much Snow?
Nada – Most of Cape Cod and the Islands…just too warm down there. Plenty of rain though.
Coating to 1” – Plymouth to Providence and points south to just about the Canal and South Coast. Washed away by rain in the end.
1” to 3” – City of Boston down the Pike to Worcester and areas south of the Pike down to Plymouth
3” to 6” – From 128 to 495 (north and west of Boston and north of the Mass Pike), including most of Essex, Middlesex and Worcester counties
6”-10” – Extreme northern MA, right along the MA/NH border in Worcester county and Essex county and most of Southern New Hampshire, Green and White Mountains

snow2 Atmosphere Juiced Up For Spring Noreaster

(WBZ-TV)

Coastal Flooding
The tides are fairly high astronomically and a persistent onshore wind will likely lead to some splashover and flooded vulnerable shore roads. Times of highest concern are the high tide in the early morning hours on Saturday (3-4am) and moreso Saturday afternoon (3-4pm).

2017 coastal concerns 002 Atmosphere Juiced Up For Spring Noreaster

(WBZ-TV)

Looking for a light at the end of the tunnel? Temperatures will reach near 50 degrees on Sunday (let the melting begin) and Monday! If you are lucky enough to have Sox tickets for Opening Day on Monday, it will be sunny and dry, just a tad chilly in the upper 40s.

The stormy pattern will likely continue next week though with two more chances of rain/mix, Tuesday and again late week.

Stay safe and stay tuned to WBZ-TV, WBZ-AM and CBSBoston.com throughout the storm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia