Sal DiMasi’s Home Confinement Requirements Won’t Be Eased

BOSTON (AP) — A judge who granted an early release from prison to former Massachusetts House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi has denied a request to ease his home confinement.
DiMasi had asked U.S. District Court Judge Mark Wolf to modify the terms of his supervised release by replacing the 24-hour home confinement with a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.
Wolf on Friday denied the request, but agreed to allow DiMasi to participate in a cardiac rehabilitation program at the YMCA and leave home to exercise for up to two hours in a day.
DiMasi was granted compassionate release months ago after serving five years of an eight-year sentence on corruption charges. He was treated for tongue and prostate cancer while in prison.
The earlier home confinement order included exceptions for medical appointments and church.
