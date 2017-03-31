Preparing For Retirement: Healthcare Costs

BOSTON (CBS) – This is the last question for you from the Fidelity’s IQ Retirement Survey.



Question #8: About how much will a couple retiring at age 65 spend on out-of-pocket costs for health care over the course of retirement?

Answer: Fidelity has been tracking this cost since 2002 and estimates the average 65-year old couple retiring in 2016 will spend $260,000 to pay for out-of-pocket health care expenses over the course of retirement.

Only 15% of those surveyed were on the mark, with 72% underestimating the true amount of health care costs. Overall, 22% underestimated how much they would spend by about $200,000.

Yes, we will have Medicare to cover some of our expenses but we will still pay for Part B deducted directly from the Social Security benefit, then there is Part D for drug coverage and a Medigap policy and perhaps Dental coverage. Don’t forget the copays and over the counter drugs and for some long-term care insurance.

Some folks may have coverage in retirement from a former employer or union but for the rest of us it is something we need to plan for.

Think about this: Just the basics for 22 years in retirement

Health care: $260,000

Housing: 528,000 at $2000 a month

Basic Food: 120,000 without wine or dinners out ($15 a day for 2)

Transportation: 130,000 new cars every 10 years & driving under 7000 miles

Total: $1,038,000

Some of that $1 million number will come from Social Security benefits, on average about 40% but you will need to finance the rest. Where is it going to come from?

