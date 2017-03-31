WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WEATHER ALERT: Spring Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings

Maine Brewers Craft Beer Exchange With Iceland

March 31, 2017 8:47 PM By Jeff Brown
Filed Under: Beer, Iceland, Jeff Brown, Maine Beer Box, Maine Brewers Guild

BOSTON (CBS) – Here is an idea. Get a bunch of brewers to supply some beer, stuff it in a shipping container and send it to Iceland.

It’s actually happening. It’s called the ‘Maine Beer Box’ and it sets sail from Portland in June.

Sean Sullivan runs the nonprofit Maine Brewers’ Guild.

When asked how the plan started, he said “Like all good ideas, it started after a few drinks.”

The venture has real business implications.

“Maine brewers are looking to take their product overseas and launch the world’s first global brewer trade,” said Sullivan.

Icelandic shipping company Eimskip is donating the beer box.

“We’ll have about 75 draft lines fabricated into the side of it,” he said.

The infrastructure for the project has a value of about $100,000.

Virtually every brewery in Maine is donating the suds and away it goes.

“We’ll bring it over to Reykjavik, do what will probably be Iceland’s biggest ever beer festival, on June 24th, in Reykjavik, Iceland and then have the Icelandic brewers load that same Maine Beer Box up with their beer, and come over and be our guests at our festival on July 29th,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan believes this is a first in the United States if not the world. He imagines that Maine brewers will gain invaluable business acumen.

“So that our brewers will learn how to export their products and think bold about what their next steps might be to grow their businesses,” he said.

This idea has, as they say, legs.

“This isn’t gonna stop after Iceland. 2018 and beyond for the next 3-5 years at least, we’ll be exchanging beers with a different country, each year,” said Sullivan.

The business will not stop with beer. Sullivan says the future of exports could be in the experience.

The idea is nothing short of brilliant.

“Thanks very much, it’s hard to stand out in the beer world these days,” said Sullivan.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Jeff Brown reports

More from Jeff Brown
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia