Plainville Principal Keeps Promise And Eats Grasshopper

March 31, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Jackson School, Kim Tunnicliffe, Plainville

PLAINVILLE (CBS) – Through a wave of cheers from her students, Jackson School Principal Kate Campbell and her teachers kept their promise to eat grasshoppers and chocolate covered crickets.

Campbell promised the students that if they read 2,500 books during a March reading challenge, she and the teachers would ingest the insects.

principal 2 Plainville Principal Keeps Promise And Eats Grasshopper

Jackson School Teachers during the grasshopper eating event. (Photo credit Kim Tunnicliffe – WBZ NewsRadio 1030

Campbell said the grasshopper tasted like dirt.

“Absolutely disgusting. I guess if you were going to eat dirt or grass–a combination of crunchy dirt and grass,” Campbell said.

principal 4 Plainville Principal Keeps Promise And Eats Grasshopper

Chocolate Covered Cricket (Photo credit Kim Tunnicliffe – WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

Teacher Selena Graham said she tried to have a good attitude.

“It’s like crunchy chocolate. It’s mind over matter. I just decided that it was a pretzel, but it was still tough. It was a tough,” Graham said.

principal 3 Plainville Principal Keeps Promise And Eats Grasshopper

A Jackson School Teacher reacts to eating the insects. (Photo credit Kim Tunnicliffe – WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

When asked if there was any fear of it coming back up she said, “Yes, that’s why I stood near a trash can.”

The students enjoyed watching their teachers eat the bugs and had good things to say.

“They’re so great,” one student said.

Last year, Campbell promised  that if the students would meet the 1,000-book reading challenge, she would kiss a pig.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

