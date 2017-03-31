Plainville Principal Keeps Promise And Eats Grasshopper

PLAINVILLE (CBS) – Through a wave of cheers from her students, Jackson School Principal Kate Campbell and her teachers kept their promise to eat grasshoppers and chocolate covered crickets.

Campbell promised the students that if they read 2,500 books during a March reading challenge, she and the teachers would ingest the insects.

Campbell said the grasshopper tasted like dirt.

“Absolutely disgusting. I guess if you were going to eat dirt or grass–a combination of crunchy dirt and grass,” Campbell said.

Teacher Selena Graham said she tried to have a good attitude.

“It’s like crunchy chocolate. It’s mind over matter. I just decided that it was a pretzel, but it was still tough. It was a tough,” Graham said.

When asked if there was any fear of it coming back up she said, “Yes, that’s why I stood near a trash can.”

The students enjoyed watching their teachers eat the bugs and had good things to say.

“They’re so great,” one student said.

Last year, Campbell promised that if the students would meet the 1,000-book reading challenge, she would kiss a pig.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports