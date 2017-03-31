WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
WEATHER ALERT: Spring Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings

Good Samaritans Rush To Alert Lowell Residents To House Fire

March 31, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: House Fire, Lowell, Nick Giovanni

LOWELL (CBS) – A pair of Good Samaritans rushed to assistance of Lowell residents as flames broke out late Thursday night.

The fire started on Moore Street just after 11 p.m.

Edward Lavoie was inside a nearby house when he saw the flames. He rushed over and tried to knock down the door.

A tow truck driver who happened to be in the area helped Lavoie knock the door down and alert the residents inside.

In cell phone video, a voice can be heard yelling “Get out! Get out of the house!” as flames rage.

Four people were able to escape. One resident was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

lowell2 Good Samaritans Rush To Alert Lowell Residents To House Fire

Firefighters on Moore Street in Lowell. (WBZ-TV)

Though the building was heavily damaged, firefighters said the house is not a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia