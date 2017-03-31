Good Samaritans Rush To Alert Lowell Residents To House Fire

LOWELL (CBS) – A pair of Good Samaritans rushed to assistance of Lowell residents as flames broke out late Thursday night.
The fire started on Moore Street just after 11 p.m.
Edward Lavoie was inside a nearby house when he saw the flames. He rushed over and tried to knock down the door.
A tow truck driver who happened to be in the area helped Lavoie knock the door down and alert the residents inside.
In cell phone video, a voice can be heard yelling “Get out! Get out of the house!” as flames rage.
Four people were able to escape. One resident was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Though the building was heavily damaged, firefighters said the house is not a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.