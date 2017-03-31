WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Medford Man Arrested For Auto Theft After Fatal Connecticut Crash

March 31, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Groton Connecticut, Medford

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have arrested a Massachusetts man they say ran a red light in a stolen pickup truck during a police pursuit and killed the passenger in another vehicle.

Police say 27-year-old Valery Labossiere, of Medford, Massachusetts, faces charges including motor vehicle theft and reckless driving in connection with the crash in Groton at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the truck Labossiere was driving at close to 100 mph on Interstate 95 was stolen in Newbury, Vermont.

They say he left the highway, ran the light, and struck a car. The passenger, 22-year-old Deion Anthony Pittman, of Waterford, died.

Police say they also found a rifle in the pickup stolen in Vermont.

Labossiere suffered minor injuries and was held pending a Friday court appearance. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

