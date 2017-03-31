Gloucester Fishermen Train To Use Narcan

GLOUCESTER (CBS) – A new program is teaching Gloucester fishermen how to use Narcan.
A few weeks ago, police used the opioid overdose reversal drug to save a fisherman while his boat was docked.
Now police want to make sure fishermen carry Narcan inside their first aid kits in case an overdose happens at sea.
During a CPR/first aid course Friday, approximately 40 fishermen learned how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. They also got hands-on practice using nasal Narcan.
“It’s very important when they recognize those symptoms to administer the Narcan quickly, and at the same time, make sure they’re calling the Coast Guard or if they’re onshore calling 911 to get an ambulance there,” said Ed Dennehy of Fishing Partnership Support Services.
Each fisherman was given two doses of Narcan to put on their boat in case of an overdose.
More training is planned for Gloucester fishermen and boat owners over the next few months.