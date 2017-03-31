WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
WEATHER ALERT: Spring Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings

Man Sues Dunkin’ Donuts Over A Buttered Bagel, Wins Settlement

March 31, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Dunkin' Donuts

WORCESTER (CBS) — All Jan Polanik wanted was a bagel with butter from Dunkin’ Donuts.

His request seemed simple enough, but after getting a bagel with a butter substitute, Polanik ended up filing a lawsuit against 20 Dunkin’ Donuts across Massachusetts – and won a settlement.

Sound frivolous? Even Polanik’s lawyer, Thomas Shapiro, claimed that they deliberated over whether or not to pursue legal action.

“Candidly, it seems like a really minor thing, and we thought twice or three times about whether to bring a lawsuit or not,” Shapiro said, via Boston Globe.

Shapiro does raise a valid argument, though, despite it’s perceived trivial nature.

“The main point of the lawsuit is to stop the practice of representing one thing and selling a different thing,” said Shapiro. “It’s a minor thing, but at the same time, if somebody goes in and makes a point to order butter for the bagel . . . they don’t want margarine or some other kind of chemical substitute.”

dunkin donuts1 Man Sues Dunkin Donuts Over A Buttered Bagel, Wins Settlement

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Dunkin’ Donuts explained to The Globe in 2013 that butter is kept refrigerated, which makes it difficult to spread onto a bagel. So they’d use margarine most of the time.

“For food safety reasons, we do not allow butter to be stored at room temperature, which is the temperature necessary for butter to be easily spread onto a bagel or pastry,” Dunkin Donuts said in 2013.

The bottom line, as you’re taught in the food industry on day one: the customer is always right.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia