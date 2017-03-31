Everett Murder Suspect Charged In Girlfriend’s 2016 Death

LYNN (CBS) – A homeless man charged with brutally murdering an Everett artist has been charged with killing a woman who he was dating in late 2016.
David Grossack is being held without bail for the murder of Frank Brescia inside an Everett apartment. Brescia was stabbed at least 14 times and suffered a fractured skull.
On Friday, the Essex District Attorney’s office announced that a warrant has been obtained to charge Grossack with the December 29 death of 56-year-old Kathleen Burgess.
Burgess’ decomposing body was found in an apartment on Newhall Street in Lynn.
Police found signs of a struggle in the apartment and determined the cause of Burgess’ death was blunt force trauma. She suffered from multiple facial fractures.
Investigators discovered that Burgess and Grossack were dating and that Grossack had been to the apartment.
Grossack will be arraigned Monday on the new murder charges.