WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WEATHER ALERT: Spring Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings

Brad Stevens Remains Confident In Marcus Smart Despite Ugly Shooting Slump

By Brian Robb, CBS Boston.com March 31, 2017 7:21 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Brian Robb

BOSTON — A mere month ago, Marcus Smart had the best shooting month of his three-year NBA career. His 45 percent accuracy from the field in February is not an impressive feat for most NBA players, but it served as a sign of progress for the 35 percent career shooter. The 6-foot-4 hybrid guard has always been known for being a defense first player, but he was also starting to keep teams more honest himself on the offensive end.

In March however, that growth has come to more than just a steady halt. Instead, Smart has regressed to a new offensive low, hitting a mere 29.1 percent of his shots from the field while averaging 10.1 attempts per game. His shooting touch has been even worse from the perimeter where he’s hitting a putrid 18.3 percent of his 3-point shots while hoisting up four shots per game. Overall, it’s the worst shooting month of Smart’s career and his play has been a major factor in Boston’s slippage in offensive rating since the All-Star break.

Despite the accuracy woes, Smart still is taking more shots (10.1) than his season average (9.6) during March, which has led to some fans questioning his shot selection. It’s an issue that Brad Stevens has not been afraid to discuss with the guard.

“We talk about what kind of shots people take as a team,” Stevens said before Friday’s game against the Magic. “But one of the things we really stress is creating opportunities playing inside out, but then stepping up confidently and shooting when we go inside out. Those shots – you know, if a guy goes through a stretch of games where he’s missing inside out plays, then that’s just part of it. We missed some inside out plays the other night.”

Smart is far from the only guard struggling with his shot this month. Fellow backcourt mate Terry Rozier is in his own slump, hitting just 29 percent of his shots from the field in March as well. Still, while Rozier’s minutes have been on the decline lately, Stevens is as reliant as ever on Smart (28.1 per game) for major minutes, causing Boston’s offensive rating to dip 10 points below its usual average to 97.8 points/100 possessions with Smart in the game.

That type of drop off is concerning for a team that is floundering whenever All-Star Isaiah Thomas is not on the floor already. He’s easily the worst high volume 3-point shooter in the league, averaging 28.9 percent of his career from downtown. Despite those woes, Stevens is keeping faith in his reserve point guard, particularly in late-game situations.

“I know this about Marcus and you know it too – he’ll make big ones,” Stevens said. “I believe in him shooting when it comes to him, and obviously he’ll have to make the right decisions.”

The public vote of confidence should come as a welcome sign for Smart, but if the Celtics want to make any noise in the Eastern Conference this postseason, they need much more efficiency out of their 23-year-old guard on the offensive end.

Brian Robb covers the Celtics for CBS Boston and contributes to NBA.com, among other media outlets. You can follow him on Twitter @CelticsHub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia