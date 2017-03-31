Warren, Sanders Rally Supporters In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders fired up a friendly crowd of roughly 1600 people at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston on Friday night.
The two stars of the Democratic Party told the crowd that they need to continue to fight the agenda of President Donald Trump and the Republican controlled Congress.
“We ain’t going to be able to do it by ourselves in Washington. It’s going to take all of us to be in this fight. In order to fight back against what’s going on down there, it’s going to take all of us!” Warren said.
Sanders brought up familiar themes. He said billionaires should pay their fair share. He also said he plans to introduce legislation for free tuition at public colleges and universities and for universal healthcare.
Sanders also said the Democratic Party needs to learn from the presidential election.
“It wasn’t that Donald Trump won the election. It was that the Democratic Party lost the election,” Sanders said, “We need a Democratic Party which is not the party of the liberal elite but a party of the working class of this country.”