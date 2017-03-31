Association of Ecuadorians in New England Gala Celebration

April 1, 2017
For the past 12 years, members of the Ecuadorian community in Boston and the New England region have gotten together for a special gala, which celebrates their culture and traditions; and for one other important reason – to raise the funds needed, to continue to help at-risk and low-income children in Ecuador. The event is organized by the non-profit organization (AENI) Association of Ecuadorians in New England. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Ecuador’s Consul in Boston Beatriz Almeida de Stein. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
AENI – 12TH ANNIVERSARY GALA
Association of Ecuadorians
in New England
Saturday, April 8, 2017
Lantana in Randolph
978-857-1260
AENI.org
info@AENI.org
