Wilmington Girls Raise Money To Build Home In Honor Of Sean Collier

WILMINGTON (CBS) – Five Wilmington High School Sophomores are helping a family in Nicaragua in honor of a local hero.
Ryan Bailey, Kaitlin LeBlanc, Julia McLaughlin, Sophia Novak and Megan Santry spent the last two years raising money for the organization, “Food For The Poor” as a Confirmation project through the Catholic Community of Wilmington and South Tewksbury.
The funds will go towards a new home for Luisa, a mother living in Nicaragua with her five children.
“It was really moving because I got to see that the children get to have a home with their mother,” Ryan Bailey said.
Recently, the girls decided their project should honor fallen MIT Officer Sean Collier, who was shot and killed in the line of duty by the Boston Marathon bombers. Collier is a Wilmington High School graduate.
“I thought it was amazing because he was really into community service so we know he would love this,” Megan Santry said.
The girls will present a check to the charity following a noon mass on Sunday, April 2, at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, Mass.
Collier’s parents and grandparents are scheduled to be at the church.