WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WEATHER ALERT: Spring Nor’easter | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings

Wilmington Girls Raise Money To Build Home In Honor Of Sean Collier

By Louisa Moller, WBZ-TV March 30, 2017 11:01 PM
Filed Under: Louisa Moller, sean collier, Wilmington High School

WILMINGTON (CBS) – Five Wilmington High School Sophomores are helping a family in Nicaragua in honor of a local hero.

Ryan Bailey, Kaitlin LeBlanc, Julia McLaughlin, Sophia Novak and Megan Santry spent the last two years raising money for the organization, “Food For The Poor” as a Confirmation project through the Catholic Community of Wilmington and South Tewksbury.

check Wilmington Girls Raise Money To Build Home In Honor Of Sean Collier

Wilmington High students raise money to build home in Nicaragua (WBZ-TV)

The funds will go towards a new home for Luisa, a mother living in Nicaragua with her five children.

“It was really moving because I got to see that the children get to have a home with their mother,” Ryan Bailey said.

Recently, the girls decided their project should honor fallen MIT Officer Sean Collier, who was shot and killed in the line of duty by the Boston Marathon bombers. Collier is a Wilmington High School graduate.

collier Wilmington Girls Raise Money To Build Home In Honor Of Sean Collier

MIT Police Officer Sean Collier. (Photo credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

“I thought it was amazing because he was really into community service so we know he would love this,” Megan Santry said.

The girls will present a check to the charity following a noon mass on Sunday, April 2, at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, Mass.

Collier’s parents and grandparents are scheduled to be at the church.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia