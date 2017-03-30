Tewksbury Home Destroyed By Fire After Tenants Evicted

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Angry tenants were evicted from a Tewksbury home a few hours before it burned down.

A relative of the man who owns that house calls that “suspicious.”

Brenda Camello says her brother tried for months to evict the renters because of various problems including “people coming in and out of there all day and night.”

Tewksbury Police confirmed to WBZ that they were called to the home on 2 Woodland Drive on Wednesday afternoon around 3:40pm to supervise a civil eviction. The Deputy Police Chief told us they were just there to “keep the peace.”

At around 10:30 p.m. fire broke out in the empty home, some neighbors told fire officials they heard explosions.

Tewksbury Police said the State Fire Marshal’s office and their own detectives are handling the investigation. They had no comment on the cause.