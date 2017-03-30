WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Tewksbury Home Destroyed By Fire After Tenants Evicted

March 30, 2017 6:03 PM By David Robichaud
Filed Under: David Robichaud, Fire, Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Angry tenants were evicted from a Tewksbury home a few hours before it burned down.

A relative of the man who owns that house calls that “suspicious.”

Brenda Camello says her brother tried for months to evict the renters because of various problems including “people coming in and out of there all day and night.”

fire12 Tewksbury Home Destroyed By Fire After Tenants Evicted

A Tewksbury home was destroyed by fire (WBZ-TV)

Tewksbury Police confirmed to WBZ that they were called to the home on 2 Woodland Drive on Wednesday afternoon around 3:40pm to supervise a civil eviction. The Deputy Police Chief told us they were just there to “keep the peace.”

At around 10:30 p.m. fire broke out in the empty home, some neighbors told fire officials they heard explosions.

Tewksbury Police said the State Fire Marshal’s office and their own detectives are handling the investigation. They had no comment on the cause.

