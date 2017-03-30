NightSide – Talking with the Free Speech Bus

BOSTON (CBS) – The controversial “Free Speech Bus” is touring New England over the next few days, and spent today driving around the Boston area. The bus is emblazoned with anti-transgender messages, and is supposedly touring in an effort to make sure people from all perspectives respect free speech. But does it go too far? Tonight we’ll talk with Lucy Diavolo, a spokeswoman for the Free Speech Bus, and then it’s your turn! Are these folks a force fighting back against political correctness or a vehicle for hate and bigotry?
Originally broadcast March 30th, 2017.