NightSide – A NightSide Tribute

BOSTON (CBS) – Dan often refers to NightSide as North America’s back porch. The spirited conversations we have on the show create a true community of both callers and guests. Sadly, one of our regular guests recently passed away. Tonight, we take a moment to remember NightSide official Ambassador to China David Siedlar, who always seemed to brighten the studio every time he stopped by for a visit. In David’s memory, we thought we’d take some time to hear your thoughts on the cast of characters that make regular NightSide appearances. Which recurring guest do you most look forward to hearing on the show? Do you have a favorite interview or segment you’ve heard on NightSide? Are there any regular guests you’d like to hear more from on the show?

Originally broadcast March 29th, 2017.