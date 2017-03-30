NightSide – A Legal Debate Over Sanctuary Cities

March 30, 2017 12:55 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Sanctuary cities have been the focus of much of the national conversation since Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently warned that cities refusing to follow federal immigration law are at risk of losing federal funding. Tonight, we’ll take a look at sanctuary cities from a legal perspective. Boston University Law Professor Karen Pita Loor and immigration attorney Marisa DeFranco join Dan in the NightSide studio to discuss whether cities should have the right to decide their own policies regarding immigration or be forced to follow all federal policies and requests.

Originally broadcast March 29th, 2017.

