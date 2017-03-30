WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
Arraignment Set For Man Charged With Murdering Lynn Delivery Driver

March 30, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: Brian Brito, Lynn Murder

LYNN (CBS) – A New Hampshire man suspected of murdering a Lynn pizza delivery driver is expected to be arraigned in Lynn District Court on Thursday.

Brian Brito of Manchester was already in police custody, suspected of an armed robbery and rape in North Andover hours after killing 24-year-old Sina Zangiband.

Then on Wednesday, police officially added a murder charge for Zangiband’s death, which investigators called “a brazen, senseless act.”

Brian Brito hid his face with a towel as State Police troopers led him to court on March 28, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Zangiband was shot several times Monday night in his car, which was in front of St. Pius Catholic Elementary on Bowler Street.

Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Brito allegedly went into Richdale Variety Store on Chickering Road in North Andover wearing a mask and brandishing a gun.

Police say Brito ordered the clerk to lock the doors, then sexually assaulted her in a back room before emptying the cash register and fleeing.

Brito is set to be arraigned next week on the North Andover charges.

