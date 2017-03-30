Truck Hit By Stray Bullet In Easton May Be Linked To Road Rage

EASTON (CBS) – A stray bullet that hit a Columbia Gas worker’s truck Wednesday evening may be a result of road rage.
The worker told police the bullet hit his truck around 8:35 p.m. while he was driving north on Turnpike Street.
“This is being investigated as a potential road rage incident. At this time, there is no evidence of any injuries and there are no suspects. The investigation remains ongoing by Easton Detectives,” Deputy Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement Thursday.
The Columbia Gas driver, whose name has not been made public, said he saw two vehicles “operating erratically” and passing other cars on Route 106 in West Bridgewater. One appeared to be a dark SUV that may be a Jeep Cherokee. The other was described as a light colored 4-door sedan.
Police also said they received a report of shots being fired in the 400 block of Turnpike Street. They later found several empty shell cases at 420 Turnpike Street.
“We are seeking video surveillance footage of the area between 305 and 479 Turnpike St. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Easton Police Detectives at 508-230-3322.”