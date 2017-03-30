Share Your Boston Marathon Moments With #BeBoston

WEATHER ALERT: Spring Nor’easter | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

March 30, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: John Hancock

So many moments make up a marathon – a runner’s grueling training schedule, a fundraiser’s climbing CrowdRise ticker, a spectator’s race day traditions. All uniquely personal, but when looked at together they truly embody what it means to #BeBoston.

Make it your moment. Share your photos and videos using #BeBoston throughout the marathon season. Whether you are a runner, a volunteer, or a spectator, the moments you collect will forever connect you to the greatest race on earth.

From Volunteer to Aspiring Finisher – Lindsay Broderick’s first Boston Marathon experience was as a volunteer giving finishers their medals. In that moment she started thinking, ‘maybe I’ll be a finisher myself one day’.



The Boylston Street Moment – For Patrick McMahon there was a time when running a marathon was an unattainable aspiration. Fast forward 8+ years, and he’s not sure what he’d do without the marathon.



See more inspiring stories and videos at jhextramile.com/makeityourmoment

