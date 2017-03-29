Wednesday’s Child: 12-Year-Old Elijah

Elijah is a very charming twelve-year-old African American boy. Elijah is an affectionate and happy child. He has an elaborate imagination and can play with his toys for hours. Elijah enjoys riding his bike, playing tag, and other outside activities. He also likes watching television and playing video games. Elijah is very attentive and kind to other children. He is currently working on making new friends in his community. Elijah attends a public school but is placed in a small therapeutic academic setting. He does very well academically and receives support through an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) for social and emotional needs. Elijah says he likes school and that science is his favorite class.

VIDEO: Meet Elijah

Elijah has expressed a strong desire to be adopted and to be a part of a forever family. Elijah is legally freed for adoption and would love to have continued contact with his siblings and grandmother. Elijah would do well in a two parent family or with a single male family. Elijah would benefit from his own room if the family has other children. Elijah likes to please others and sometime can become very sensitive at times. His forever family will need to demonstrate love, structure, and patience.

