Report: Patriots Called Seahawks For Potential Richard Sherman Trade Earlier This Offseason

March 29, 2017 1:27 PM
Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ cornerback situation has been a big story this offseason, from the signing of Stephon Gilmore, the ongoing Malcolm Butler restricted free agency, and the loss of Logan Ryan.

But a wild twist to the picture came on Wednesday, when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that before signing Gilmore, the Patriots called the Seahawks about potentially acquiring Richard Sherman.

The thought of trading the 28-year-old All-Pro has at least been discussed inside the Seattle front office, with GM John Schneider telling ESPN that the team was at least “listening” on such proposals. Pete Carroll said the same.

Sherman has been an exceptional cornerback for years, but twice last season he was involved in sideline confrontations and flare-ups.

It’s unclear how far the Patriots and Seahawks discussed a potential deal. But the Patriots ultimately decided to sign the 26-year-old Gilmore instead of taking on Sherman, who carries a cap hit of over $13 million for each of the next two seasons.

