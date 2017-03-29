NightSide – State Rep. Tips Off Illegal Immigrants

BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Representative posted a controversial message on her Facebook page, warning illegal immigrants in Brockton to stay indoors and not answer the door for anyone they don’t know over the next couple of days. Representative Michelle DuBois posted the warning after hearing a rumor that ICE was planning a raid. Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson has said that he believes leaders and elected officials who establish or enforce sanctuary cities should be arrested. He talks with Dan tonight about the Brockton story and the ongoing national debate over sanctuary cities.
Originally broadcast March 28th, 2017.