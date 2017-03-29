NightSide – Does Starbucks Put Politics Over Profits?

March 29, 2017 1:09 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – As we become more and more divided as a nation, most companies do whatever they can to remain politically neutral.  But Starbucks has often gone the other way, making strong political and social statements at the cost of losing potential customers.  Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has been very vocal about his opposition to President Trump, but is that his right or is he hurting the shareholders by promoting his own personal agenda?  Director of the Free Enterprise Project Justin Danhof questioned Schultz about this very issue recently.

Originally broadcast March 28th, 2017.

