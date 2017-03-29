NightSide – Could Direct Pay Work?

March 29, 2017 1:09 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – The Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare hit a snag last week, and the GOP was forced to pull their healthcare bill before even holding a vote.  But one local doctor has a different idea about the future of healthcare.  Dr. Jeff Gold has decided that he is done dealing with the nightmare that is health insurance, and instead operates on a direct pay system.  Could this be the way we get healthcare costs back under control and make care more accessible for those who can afford it?

http://www.golddirectcare.com/

Originally broadcast March 28th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia