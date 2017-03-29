NightSide – Could Direct Pay Work?

BOSTON (CBS) – The Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare hit a snag last week, and the GOP was forced to pull their healthcare bill before even holding a vote. But one local doctor has a different idea about the future of healthcare. Dr. Jeff Gold has decided that he is done dealing with the nightmare that is health insurance, and instead operates on a direct pay system. Could this be the way we get healthcare costs back under control and make care more accessible for those who can afford it?
http://www.golddirectcare.com/
Originally broadcast March 28th, 2017.