NH Officers Hailed For ‘Swift’ Actions That Saved Man In Station Lobby

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Four New Hampshire police officers are being praised for their quick actions as they helped save a man who collapsed in the station’s lobby.
Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday a 51-year-old man was in the front lobby of the Manchester Police Department when officers noticed he seemed pale and appeared to be sleeping.
Officers Victoria Catano and Sgt. Pete Marr checked the man’s pulse. When they could not locate a pulse, the officers began CPR.
Catano retrieve a nearby automatic external defibrillator (AED) and Marr began chest compressions.
Lt. Joe Mucci and Lt. Nicole Ledoux joined in the rescue efforts and helped with chest compressions.
An ambulance arrived a short time later and brought the man, whose identity has not yet been released, to an area hospital.
The man was treated for a possible heart issue.
“The officers’ swift and immediate actions most likely saved the man’s life,” Manchester Police said.