NH Officers Hailed For ‘Swift’ Actions That Saved Man In Station Lobby

March 29, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Manchester NH, Manchester Police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Four New Hampshire police officers are being praised for their quick actions as they helped save a man who collapsed in the station’s lobby.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday a 51-year-old man was in the front lobby of the Manchester Police Department when officers noticed he seemed pale and appeared to be sleeping.

Officers Victoria Catano and Sgt. Pete Marr checked the man’s pulse. When they could not locate a pulse, the officers began CPR.

manchesterofficers NH Officers Hailed For Swift Actions That Saved Man In Station Lobby

Clockwise from top left are Officer Victoria Catano, Lt. Nicole Ledoux, Sgt. Pete Marr, and Lt. Joe Mucci of Manchester Police. (Images Credit: Manchester Police Department)

Catano retrieve a nearby automatic external defibrillator (AED) and Marr began chest compressions.

Lt. Joe Mucci and Lt. Nicole Ledoux joined in the rescue efforts and helped with chest compressions.

An ambulance arrived a short time later and brought the man, whose identity has not yet been released, to an area hospital.

The man was treated for a possible heart issue.

“The officers’ swift and immediate actions most likely saved the man’s life,” Manchester Police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia